Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit declines 87.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 35.27 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria declined 87.91% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.35.2748.886.9513.562.648.000.296.151.119.18

