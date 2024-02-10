Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excel Industries standalone net profit declines 84.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 19.15% to Rs 180.28 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 84.90% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 180.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 222.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales180.28222.97 -19 OPM %0.9712.61 -PBDT12.0729.61 -59 PBT4.2221.76 -81 NP2.8318.74 -85

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

