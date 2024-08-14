Daljeet Singh Khatri joins HUDCO board as Director (Finance)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) announced that Daljeet Singh Khatri (DIN: 06630234) has assumed the charge of Director (Finance), HUDCO w.e.f. 14 August 2024.

He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Daljeet Singh Khatri has over 26 years of experience in various Financial Institutions such as REC, SIDBI and NHB. Prior to joining HUDCO, he was working with REC as Executive Director (Finance). He was instrumental in implementation of various systemic improvements in REC. He has diverse experience in core finance functions such as Domestic and International Funds Mobilization, Treasury Management, Project Appraisal, Assets and Liability Management, Risk Function, Financial Concurrence and Formulation of Financial Policies, Contracts and Procurement Management etc.