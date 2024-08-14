Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Daljeet Singh Khatri joins HUDCO board as Director (Finance)

Daljeet Singh Khatri joins HUDCO board as Director (Finance)

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) announced that Daljeet Singh Khatri (DIN: 06630234) has assumed the charge of Director (Finance), HUDCO w.e.f. 14 August 2024.

He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Daljeet Singh Khatri has over 26 years of experience in various Financial Institutions such as REC, SIDBI and NHB. Prior to joining HUDCO, he was working with REC as Executive Director (Finance). He was instrumental in implementation of various systemic improvements in REC. He has diverse experience in core finance functions such as Domestic and International Funds Mobilization, Treasury Management, Project Appraisal, Assets and Liability Management, Risk Function, Financial Concurrence and Formulation of Financial Policies, Contracts and Procurement Management etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts led by ITC, tech; mining shares fall

SC stays NCLAT verdict approving Byju's dues settlement with BCCI

Metal shares fall on adverse SC ruling; Tata Steel, Vedanta drop up to 6%

UK inflation rises 2.2%, remains slightly less than expected in July

Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP jumps 43%; 6 Must-know facts from RHP

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story