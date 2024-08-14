Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Angel One appoints Manmohan Singh as Group Chief Risk Officer

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Angel One has appointed Manmohan Singh as Group Chief Risk Officer.

Before joining Angel One, Manmohan served as Head of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Operational Risk Management (ORM) and Credit and Market Risk at Aditya Birla Capital Group where he was responsible for leading the 'Centre of Excellence' for overseeing such risks across all businesses, including lending, insurance, broking and mutual funds. He has been pivotal in enhancing risk management practices and driving strategic initiatives for the Group.

Manmohan also held the position of Chief Risk Officer at Fincare Small Finance Bank and Head - Enterprise Risk at IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd. He also led the Credit Administration Department for Wholesale Banking at Yes Bank.

Manmohan is a Chartered Accountant (CA), Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and holds a Diploma in Information System Audit (DISA).

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

