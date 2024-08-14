Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 461.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Sales rise 31.12% to Rs 24.65 crore

Net profit of Caspian Corporate Services rose 461.82% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.6518.80 31 OPM %19.639.20 -PBDT4.231.80 135 PBT4.140.94 340 NP3.090.55 462

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

