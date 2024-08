Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of three Government Securities through auctions to be held on August 16, 2024. These include 7.02% GS 2031 for Rs 11000 crore, 7.23% GS 2039 for Rs 12000 crore and 7.46% GS 2073 for Rs 11000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on August 16, 2024 (Friday).

