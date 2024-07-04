Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat arm commences operations at AP unit

Dalmia Bharat arm commences operations at AP unit

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dalmia Bharat announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalmia Cement commenced commercial production of 1.0 MTPA at the new cement mill installed at its existing cement plant at Kadapa plant, Andhra Pradesh (AP).

The commercial production of the additional capacity has already commenced on 3 July 2024. As on 30 June 2024, capacity utilization was 63%.

With the commencement of this production, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the Company stands increased to 46.6 MTPA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The capacity expansion was to cater to growing cement market of southern region with an investment required of Rs 207 crore.

Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India, with the current capacity pegged at 41.7 million tonne.

The cement manufacturers consolidated net profit slipped 47.5% to Rs 320 crore despite of 10% growth in income from operations to Rs 4,307 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 1,848 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SME IPO opening price to be capped at 90% in pre-open on listing day: NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty near 24,350; broader indices outrun; IT shines too

LIVE news updates: Team India en route to Delhi airport to catch flight to Mumbai

Fires are most visible sign on border as Hezbollah-Israel fight continues

Next-Gen Tech Training: Parul University Launches Innovative Online MCA Program

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story