Board of Advait Infratech approves allotment of 5.92 lakh equity shares

Board of Advait Infratech approves allotment of 5.92 lakh equity shares

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 July 2024

The Board of Advait Infratech at its meeting held on 04 July 2024 has approved the allotment of 5,92,940 equity shares of face value Rupees 10.00 each, for cash, at a price of Rs. 1388/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 1378/- per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 82.30 crore by way of private placement on a preferential issue basis to non-promoters.

Consequent to above mentioned allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 10,80,05,930 divided into 1,08,00,593 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

