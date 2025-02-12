Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 44.15% to Rs 841.26 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 8.33% to Rs 59.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.15% to Rs 841.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 583.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales841.26583.59 44 OPM %11.6118.72 -PBDT111.19127.91 -13 PBT75.8695.65 -21 NP59.5164.92 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tera Software standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story