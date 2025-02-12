Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.15% to Rs 841.26 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 8.33% to Rs 59.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.15% to Rs 841.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 583.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.841.26583.5911.6118.72111.19127.9175.8695.6559.5164.92

