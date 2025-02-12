Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 48.50% to Rs 10.41 crore

Net loss of Sharpline Broadcast reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 48.50% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.417.01 49 OPM %-0.5821.11 -PBDT-0.061.48 PL PBT-0.271.26 PL NP-0.280.90 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 161.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Ashiana Housing standalone net profit declines 57.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Shri Dinesh Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story