Tera Software standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 23.89 crore

Net profit of Tera Software rose 91.89% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.8920.7312.105.402.851.362.821.322.131.11

