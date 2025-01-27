Now hiring: Musk's govt efficiency dept sets up site to recruit full-time

By Shelly Banjo

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has set up a new job site to recruit full-time, salaried positions for software engineers and other tech staffers.

To submit an application, job seekers must click a box acknowledging that “this role is an in-office, full-time opportunity located in Washington, DC. US Citizens only.” Applicants are asked to provide their contact information, upload a resume, and list as many as three bullet-point items “showing exceptional ability.”

The site appeared to go live on Sunday afternoon, days after President Donald Trump took office and signed an executive order officially creating the organisation.

In the order, Trump renamed the US Digital Service — which currently exists as an in-house technology think tank within the Executive Office of the President — as the US DOGE Service.

The refashioned group will have an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, within the White House complex. It will be “for about 20 people we’re hiring to make sure these get implemented,” Trump said. The order also set up DOGE teams of at least four people at each federal agency to implement the programme.

“The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse,” the group said on Sunday in a post on X, Musk-owned social media site. “These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people. Apply here!”

Trump previously said the group would work with the White House Office of Management and Budget to identify spending cuts and finish its recommendations by July 4, 2026. Under the White House executive order from Trump’s first day, the new DOGE group will be tasked with “modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”

A union representing hundreds of thousands of federal employees has sued the Trump administration Monday claiming that DOGE violates a 1972 US law requiring checks on conflicts of interest, ideological balance and transparency for groups with a direct line to the White House.