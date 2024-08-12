Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit declines 5.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 47.30 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India declined 5.19% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 47.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.47.3046.3912.5414.335.616.134.674.913.473.66

