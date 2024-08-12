Dhanlaxmi Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.78% to Rs 305.84 crore

Net loss of Dhanlaxmi Bank reported to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 5.78% to Rs 305.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 289.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.305.84289.1454.2351.38-8.0030.30-8.0030.30-8.0028.30

