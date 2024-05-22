Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Danube Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Danube Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 31.59 crore

Net loss of Danube Industries reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.63% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 87.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.5930.44 4 87.0369.10 26 OPM %0.221.84 -3.172.08 - PBDT-0.470.37 PL 1.411.15 23 PBT-0.480.32 PL 1.351.09 24 NP-0.350.19 PL 0.970.76 28

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

