Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 47.93% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.9010.3266.2267.733.062.372.882.202.501.69

