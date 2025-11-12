India Pesticides standalone net profit rises 21.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 289.63 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 21.00% to Rs 32.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 289.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.289.63228.7816.9514.8352.7938.6847.5234.2632.0426.48

