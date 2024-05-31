Darshan Orna reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.87% to Rs 4.85 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.87% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4350.00% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.01% to Rs 20.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

4.852.3020.8713.82-12.16-21.30-1.29-0.361.38-0.483.120.081.38-0.483.120.081.30-0.402.670.06

