Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 35.82 crore

Net loss of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 35.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 131.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

35.8230.05131.04116.44-1.127.894.145.41-0.651.921.512.31-1.061.45-0.360.11-0.861.23-0.28-0.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News