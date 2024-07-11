Data Patterns soars after DRDO awards contract for developing radar signal processor

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Data Patterns (India) surged 7.11% to Rs 3429.45 after Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) awarded the company a project for developing radar signal processor with active antenna array simulator.

The DRDO has awarded seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme for various requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace & defence sectors.

Of those seven projects, one project has been awareded to Chennai-based Data Pattern (India) by the DRDO.

"The project will enable deployment of multiple target system for test and evaluation of multiple short range aerial weapon system. It serves as the basic building block for larger radar systems, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Data Patterns (India) is a strategic defense and aerospace electronics systems provider catering to the indigenously developed defense products industry.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

