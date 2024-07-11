Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 628.05, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.51% in last one year as compared to a 25.36% rally in NIFTY and a 16.34% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 628.05, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24300.3. The Sensex is at 79767.41, down 0.2%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost around 5.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52189.3, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 629.45, down 0.27% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

