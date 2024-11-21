Datamatics Global Services appoints CFO

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Datamatics Global Services announced the appointment of Ankush Akar as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Ankush will report directly to Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman & CEO, overseeing Finance, Travel, and Administration functions.

With over 19 years of experience, Ankush Akar is a seasoned finance leader with expertise in Strategic Finance, Business Planning, Controllership, Pricing, Taxation, Treasury, and Process Transformation. Renowned for driving profitable growth, cost optimization, and large-scale transformations, he has consistently delivered impactful results.

Prior to Datamatics, at Relevance Lab, Ankush led the global Finance function, driving cost optimization to improve profitability, while at Zensar Technologies, he was instrumental in finance transformation to enable efficient, standardized, and scalable processes to drive efficiencies. His career also includes key roles at Wipro, Genpact, and Infosys BPO, where he excelled in financial planning, deal structuring, and solution design. A Chartered Accountant and Commerce graduate, Ankush's strong academic foundation underscores his dedication to excellence in the finance domain.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

