Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 149.39 points or 1.37% at 10784.58 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 9.11%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 4.69%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 4.14%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 3.66%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 3.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.79%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.39%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.32%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.8%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.77%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.44%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.26%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.5%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 271.28 or 0.52% at 52219.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.96 points or 0.26% at 15302.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.5 points or 0.77% at 23338.

More From This Section

FMCG shares slide

Utilties stocks slide

IDFC First Bank allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Seasonally industrial production reaches highest levels in March, consumer durables see a peak in October

Indices trade with substantial losses; Adani Ent drops over 19%

The BSE Sensex index was down 463.49 points or 0.6% at 77114.89.

On BSE,1192 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: 11 candidates named by AAP in first list for Delhi Assembly elections

Term insurance policies of various companies put together in one table

UPL shares in demand after Alpha Wave Global buys 12% stake in subsidiary

Sri Lankan President pledges to restore law and order, address wrongdoings

Foreigners selling Indian govt bonds won't return in a hurry: ANZ India

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story