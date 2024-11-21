Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Utilties stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 160.81 points or 2.8% at 5573.96 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 18.66%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 14.52%),Adani Power Ltd (down 7.09%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 4.4%),PTC India Ltd (down 3.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 3.25%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.88%), Bajel Projects Ltd (down 2.7%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.19%), and NTPC Ltd (down 2.12%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (up 3.67%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.44%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.21%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 271.28 or 0.52% at 52219.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.96 points or 0.26% at 15302.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.5 points or 0.77% at 23338.

The BSE Sensex index was down 463.49 points or 0.6% at 77114.89.

On BSE,1192 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

