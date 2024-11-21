FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 303.6 points or 1.47% at 20312.7 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 9.13%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 9.06%),Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 4.52%),Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 3.21%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 2.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Emami Ltd (down 2.9%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 2.87%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.73%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 2.7%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.7%).

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 4.63%), Doms Industries Ltd (up 4%), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 1.66%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 271.28 or 0.52% at 52219.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.96 points or 0.26% at 15302.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.5 points or 0.77% at 23338.

The BSE Sensex index was down 463.49 points or 0.6% at 77114.89.

On BSE,1192 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

