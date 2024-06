Datamatics Global Services announced that it has been certified with ISO 42001:2023, world's first international standard on Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) by the Base Quality Score Recalibration (BQSR). Datamatics is among the early receivers globally to receive certification for implementing an AIMS framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving AI initiatives.

