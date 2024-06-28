Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 413.81 points or 1.43% at 29447.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.73%), Oil India Ltd (up 2.33%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.79%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.65%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.47%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.47%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.08%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.44%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.09%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 405.41 or 0.78% at 52247.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 91.37 points or 0.58% at 15812.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.95 points or 0.46% at 24155.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 375.04 points or 0.47% at 79618.22.

On BSE,2112 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News