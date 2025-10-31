Datamatics Q2 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 63 cr

Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) reported a 49.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.24 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 42.36 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 20.52% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 490.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 80.53 crore in Q2 FY26, up 52.77% YoY from Rs 52.71 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA surged 81.96% to Rs 88.8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 48.8 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by 613 basis points YoY to 18.1% in the quarter.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.34% to Rs 113.62 crore, while revenue increased 19.61% to Rs 957.79 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25.

Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO, said, "We have continued our growth momentum from the previous quarter to Q2FY26, reporting a consolidated revenue of ₹490.2 crore, an increase of 4.8% QoQ. EBITDA stood at ₹88.8 crore, reflecting a substantial growth of 17% QoQ with EBITDA margin at 18.1%, driven by improved operational efficiencies and continued cost-optimization efforts. We remain focused on sustaining the momentum through H2 of FY26." He further added, "Our continued focus on operational efficiency, financial discipline, and prudent cost management has resulted in a healthy improvement in profit margins. This has been one of our best quarters for Digital Technologies business with double-digit margins, contributing positively to overall profitability."

Sameer Kanodia, managing director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, "As we step into Q3 FY26, we continue to build on a strong foundation of innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence. Our focus remains on empowering global publishers and retailers with intelligent solutions that drive measurable impact. The accelerating adoption of digital transformation and AI-driven workflows opens new avenues for growth, efficiency, and collaboration. We are confident that our sustained investments in talent & technology will continue to strengthen our performance and create long-term value for all stakeholders." DGSL provides solutions for data driven businesses to enhance their productivity and customer experience. The company's services can be bifurcated into three segmentsdigital operations, digital experience and digital technology. The company has also developed products in robotics process automation, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and automated fare collection.