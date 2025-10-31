Euro near three-week low against US dollar after ECB holds rates steady

Euro stayed slippery yesterday, sliding under 1.1600 mark to test three-week low after the European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged for a third policy meeting in a row on Thursday. The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, held the deposit rate steady at 2.00 percent. EUR/USD pair has been under pressure this week amid an overwhelming spurt in the US dollar index which has broken above 99 mark now. EUR/USD is currently quoting at 1.1596, almost unchanged on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 102.90, down 0.34% on the day after hitting around 103 mark earlier in the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News