Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 14.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 14.55% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.5747.7320.7615.194.344.291.361.400.941.10

