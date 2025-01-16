DB Corp edges lower after muted Q3 performance

DB Corp (DBCL) fell 1.80% to Rs 265.15 after the company reported 4.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.2 crore on a 1.38% decline in total revenue to Rs 655.6 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Advertising Revenue stood at Rs 476.7 crore as against Rs 481.9 crore, down 1.08% YoY, due to state election filled high base of last year. Circulation revenue was at Rs 119.5 crore, down _ % YoY.

EBIDTA fell 6.4% to Rs 190.2 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 203.1 crore in Q3 FY24, aided by effective cost control measures, & also helped by softening newsprint prices. EBIDTA margin for the period under review was 29%.

In the Radio business, Advertising revenue grew by 6% YOY at Rs 49.2 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore. EBIDTA grew by 2% YOY to Rs. 18.7 crore versus Rs 18.3 crore.

DB Corp Ltd. is Indias largest print media company that publishes 5 newspapers with Dainik Bhaskar 43 editions, Divya Bhaskar 8 editions & Divya Marathi 6 editions with 210 sub-editions in 3 multiple languages (Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi) across 12 states in India. The companys other business interests also span the radio segment through the brand "94.3 MY FM" Radio station with presence in 7 states and 30 cities. Its growing digital business is led by 4 portals for rapidly expanding digital audiences, and 3 actively downloaded mobile applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News