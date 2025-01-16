Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Spencers Retail Ltd, We Win Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2025.

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd lost 5.81% to Rs 239.95 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8236 shares in the past one month.

Spencers Retail Ltd tumbled 5.63% to Rs 87.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23209 shares in the past one month.

We Win Ltd crashed 5.58% to Rs 79.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1279 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd pared 5.02% to Rs 1035. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3450 shares in the past one month.

Samor Reality Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 61.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 597 shares in the past one month.

