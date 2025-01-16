Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2025.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 798.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89813 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd lost 6.58% to Rs 1638.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35608 shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd crashed 4.22% to Rs 184.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd pared 3.50% to Rs 10195. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4197 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd dropped 3.44% to Rs 595.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24486 shares in the past one month.

