Omaxe to invest Rs 2,800 cr in real estate projects under BeTogether brand

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo
BeTogether's project portfolio currently includes the joint venture initiative, 'BeTogether Centre Point Vrindavan'. | Photo: X/@OmaxeLimited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Realty firm Omaxe Group on Monday said it will invest Rs 2,800 crore to develop projects under a new brand BeTogether.

In a regulatory filing, Omaxe said the new brand is dedicated to reshape urban and economic development through collaborative real estate projects.

"The current projects being undertaken by BeTogether would entail a total investment of over Rs 2,800 crore," it added.

Under the new brand BeTogether, the company will focus on joint ventures, collaboration and development through the Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) model.

BeTogether's project portfolio currently includes the joint venture initiative, 'BeTogether Centre Point Vrindavan'.

In addition, the brand is partnering with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on several PPP projects to upgrade bus terminals in key cities, like Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kaushambi, Ayodhya, Amausi, and Prayagraj.

In the last 37 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in 31 cities in 8 states of North and Central India and has delivered more than 1,350 square feet of area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

