Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 19.64% in the December 2024 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 19.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 21.61% to Rs 1671.05 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 19.64% to Rs 151.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.61% to Rs 1671.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1374.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1671.051374.10 22 OPM %68.7068.91 -PBDT203.93170.51 20 PBT203.93170.51 20 NP151.44126.58 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sagar Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JSW Steel Q3 PAT tumbles 71% YoY to Rs 719 cr

Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's vision of inclusive development and balanced approach to economic growth

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story