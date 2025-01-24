DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 19.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.61% to Rs 1671.05 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 19.64% to Rs 151.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.61% to Rs 1671.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1374.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1671.051374.1068.7068.91203.93170.51203.93170.51151.44126.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News