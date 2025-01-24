DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 19.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.61% to Rs 1671.05 croreNet profit of DCB Bank rose 19.64% to Rs 151.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.61% to Rs 1671.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1374.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1671.051374.10 22 OPM %68.7068.91 -PBDT203.93170.51 20 PBT203.93170.51 20 NP151.44126.58 20
