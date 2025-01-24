Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's vision of inclusive development and balanced approach to economic growth

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, Electronics & IT presented Indias vision of inclusive development and its remarkable growth story to global leaders and industry captains at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Union Minister highlighted the balanced approach to economic growth taken by India with both manufacturing and services driving nationss development. He emphasized Indias transformation from focusing solely on import substitution to adopting a Make in India, Make for the World approach. With 99% of mobile phones used domestically now manufactured in India, the growth strategy has shifted towards export-led growth across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and garments. With the prominent role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the services sector in shaping Indias future, driving innovation and creating opportunities, the Union Minister also highlighted the need for laying special emphasis on training the talent pool in AI.

