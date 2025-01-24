Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Orosil Smiths India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.20 30 OPM %23.08-20.00 -PBDT0.06-0.03 LP PBT0.03-0.07 LP NP0.03-0.07 LP

