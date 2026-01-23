DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.36% to Rs 1860.88 croreNet profit of DCB Bank rose 21.99% to Rs 184.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 151.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.36% to Rs 1860.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1671.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1860.881671.05 11 OPM %67.9068.70 -PBDT248.73203.93 22 PBT248.73203.93 22 NP184.74151.44 22
