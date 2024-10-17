Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DCM Shriram commissions flexi-fuel flaker plant at Jhagadia chemical complex

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
DCM Shriram has commissioned its Flexi-fuel Flaker plant of 300 TPD capacity at its flagship Chemical complex at Jhagadia, Bharuch District, Gujarat today i.e. 17 October 2024 at 9:00 am. A 2nd flaker unit of identical make & capacity is also in the final stages of completion and is expected to be commissioned next quarter. Being flexi-fuel, the state-of-the-art plant allows for multiple fuel choices, thereby providing for much higher sustainability & efficiency considerations at all times. This additional flaker capacity will allow the Company's Chemicals business to reach distant markets, especially through exports.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

