Currency in circulation rises 6.7% on year

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.8% on the week to stand at Rs 35.23 lakh crore as on October 11 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up by 0.6% on the week to Rs 46.66 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.7% on a year ago basis compared to 3.6% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 0.3% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 0.8%.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

