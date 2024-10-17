L&T Technology Services Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5362, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.16% spurt in the Nifty IT. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5362, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 24774.65. The Sensex is at 80968.72, down 0.65%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has dropped around 2.12% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42230.7, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5374.3, up 0.56% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 23.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.16% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 44.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

