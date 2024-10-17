L&T's hydrocarbon business bags 'significant' order from GoI undertaking

Larsen & Toubro said that its hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon) has secured a 'significant' order under its AdVENT Business Vertical from a Government of India (GoI) undertaking. The public sector enterprise has a Navratna status and is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The project involves the license, engineering, procurement, and construction (L-EPC) of a 1,200 MTPD (DAP basis) NPK fertilizer plant along with associated utilities and off-site facilities for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) at their Thal unit in Raigad district, approximately 100 km from Mumbai. L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, organized under offshore, onshore EPC, modular fabrication, advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT), asset management (AM), and offshore wind verticals, provides integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector for both domestic and international clients.

Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and president (energy), said: "This order reaffirms L&Ts dedication to supporting the Indian governments Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to enhance the nations self-reliance in fertilizers. We are committed to executing the L-EPC work within a strict timeline.

As per L&T's internal classification, the value of the aforementioned contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 11.74% to Rs 2,785.72 crore on 15.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,119.82 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.46% to currently trade at Rs 3547.50 on the BSE.

