CMS Info Systems redefines its brand promise to "Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities"

CMS Info Systems has evolved from a pure-play cash logistics company into a broader business services institution. It is the only global company to have expanded to an integrated end-to-end platform that combines its extensive nationwide network, technology-driven solutions, and deep domain expertise.

The company's new brand promise, Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities, reflects this shift from a facilitator of commerce to an enabler of innovation and transformation. India's banking and retail sectors are key drivers of economic growth, but face challenges in managing payments, automation, and working capital efficiently. CMS addresses these needs by delivering operational excellence through its platform, combining an extensive nationwide network, technology-driven innovation, and deep domain expertise.