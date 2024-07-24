DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 77.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 2864.23 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 77.27% to Rs 100.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 2864.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2767.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2864.232767.83 3 OPM %8.656.00 -PBDT244.67158.01 55 PBT158.3386.00 84 NP100.3056.58 77

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

