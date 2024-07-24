Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 9.33 crore

Net Loss of Next Mediaworks reported to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.338.97-12.22-6.13-5.65-4.60-7.45-6.80-4.47-4.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp