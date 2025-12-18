DCM Shriram Industries revises record date for scheme of arrangement

Record date is 26 December 2025

DCM Shriram Industries has revised the record date for deciding entitlement for allotment of shares in Resultant company 1 (DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals) and Resultant company 2 (DCM Shriram International) as per the Scheme of Arrangement, due to certain formalities to be completed with regard to the extinguishment and allotment of shares to the shareholders of Transferor company (Lily Commercial). The revised record date is 26 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News