Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty Media index ended down 1.27% at 1393.2 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prime Focus Ltd gained 6.40%, Tips Music Ltd shed 2.85% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 2.28%. The Nifty Media index is down 28.00% over last one year compared to the 6.68% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.21% and Nifty Energy index is down 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.01% to close at 25815.55 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 84481.81 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

G E Shipping contracts to sell 2011-built Kamsarmax Jag Aarati

Ramco Systems bags contract from US-based aviation services company 'Powerhouse Engines'

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story