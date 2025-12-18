Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Nifty Media index ended down 1.27% at 1393.2 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prime Focus Ltd gained 6.40%, Tips Music Ltd shed 2.85% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 2.28%. The Nifty Media index is down 28.00% over last one year compared to the 6.68% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.21% and Nifty Energy index is down 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.01% to close at 25815.55 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 84481.81 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News