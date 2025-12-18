G E Shipping contracts to sell 2011-built Kamsarmax Jag Aarati

In Q4 FY26

The Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2011 built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier, Jag Aarati of about 80,324 dwt on December 18, 2025 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q4 FY26.

Including Jag Aarati, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (6 crude tankers, 16 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.32 mn dwt.

The company has contracted to sell one Suezmax crude tanker and this transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 FY26. Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Ultramax dry bulk carrier and this transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 FY26.