DCW reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.21% to Rs 474.17 crore

Net profit of DCW reported to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 474.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 397.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.474.17397.7712.024.8845.535.7620.24-17.9113.42-12.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News