Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.35%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.35% at 21427.1 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Natco Pharma Ltd shed 20.00%, Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained 5.01% and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 3.54%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 5.45% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.00% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.06% to close at 23031.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.04% to close at 76138.97 today.

